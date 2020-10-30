Suspended Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tahiru Ahmed, will soon be referred to the Greater Accra Regional Disciplinary Committee of his party for misconduct.

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the party, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

The development comes on the back of allegations of violent intent he reportedly levelled against the NDC’s National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare.

Tahiru Ahmed is reported to have told the Police that Alhaji Said was responsible for supplying guns to some youth to cause mayhem during the upcoming December 7 polls.

According to a press release issued by the party, Mr Ahmed’s conduct is in breach of Article 48(1) of their constitution, hence his suspension.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Chaie reiterated Mr Ahmed was sacked because he had breached the party’s constitution hence the party will give him a hearing for him to state his side of the matter.

National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie

“Tahiru Ahmed has disgraced our party and as regional executives, we need to punish him when we saw that he had breached the code of conduct.

“In due time, the party will give him a hearing to meet the Disciplinary Committee for him to state his side of the story and why he made those wild allegations,” he added.

“When he meets the committee and he is found guilty, maybe his punishment will be worse but if he is not, maybe the committee will consider its decision on his suspension,” he said.

Mr Tetteh Chaie further noted that the party was not shocked about the wild allegations against Alhaji Said Sinare because the conduct of the chairman, the response of the police and the decision of the court proves that Alhaji Said Sinare is innocent.

To him, Alhaji Said Sinare has influenced a lot of people especially the Muslim community and has mentored a lot of people and will not engage in such acts.

