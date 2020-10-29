The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its constituency chairman for Ayawaso North, Tahiru Ahmed.

It follows his claims that the party’s National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinari, has supplied guns to some youth to cause mayhem in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Mr Ahmed reported the matter to the police and tendered in AK 47 guns he claimed Alhaji Sainari allegedly gave to cause mayhem in the Northern Region.

The Accra Region Police command has begun investigations into the matter after inviting Alhaji Sinari to assist with investigations.

But, this action taken by the NDC Ayawaso North chairman, according to the party, is a breach of Article 46 (8) of the party’s constitution.

National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie

This was contained in a statement signed by NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie and copied to Adomonline.com.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Regional Executive Committee wish to inform Party executives in the Region and all media houses to the effect that the constituency Chairman of the Ayawaso North Constituency Mr Tahiru Ahmed has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for breaching article 46 (8) of our party’s constitution.

All party properties in his possession should be handed over to the Vice chairman of the Constituency to act.

Thank you.

Signed.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie(Hon)

Regional Secretary.