The Zone Five Coordinator for the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members, Samuel Duah, says the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has unscrupulous and crooked campaign policies.

Speaking to a section of the media in Accra, he wondered how a former Head of State will go the tangent that Mr Mahama is going.

Mr Duah could not fathom why a former President will speak like “a newly elected unit committee member of an assembly.”

He explained that the ex-president promised to pay the allowances to assembly members but did not honour it when he assumed office.

He added that since 1998 the motorbikes that assembly members were entitled to were not distributed under Mr Mahama until President Nana Akufo-Addo restored it in 2018 when he assumed office.

Mr Duah further explained that the government, through the assemblies, has increased the allowances of assembly members by over 300% and that currently, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Assembly pays the highest allowance to the assembly members.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo ‘Four more years to do More’.