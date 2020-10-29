The criminal case against the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has been withdrawn by the police.

At the Kaneshie District Court Thursday afternoon October 29, 2020, the prosecutor, Seargent Thomas Safo, told the court that the prosecution wants to withdraw the case upon “further development in the matter.”

The court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, accepted the request and discharged the NDC Vice Chairman.

Charges

Preview in new tab(opens in a new tab)

Alhaji Sinare and one Tahiru Ahmed were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.

RELATED STORIES

Alhaji Sinare was invited by the police after the NDC Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to the police that he had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 general election.

Free?

It is not clear whether or not the police have completely closed the case against Alhaji Sinare, and if he might be invited again for new charges to be preferred against him.

His lawyer, Abraham Amaliba, told journalists after the proceedings that the action by the police meant that his client was now “free”.

“The charges that were brought to court were not well founded and that was why the prosecution withdrew it. I can tell you that Alhaji Sinare is now a free man,” he said.