Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase Constituency, Mugis Mahdi, has officially reported to the police some death threats against him.

Mr Mahdi, who is currently living in fear after receiving life-threatening messages from an unknown contact number, has appealed to the police to immediately probe the issue.

“On Monday, 26th of this month I received a text message from an unknown person around 10:26 am which read; ‘Mugis Mahdi your death is near, you will die before your marriage, watch out’,” he disclosed.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he bemoaned why anybody will come after his life, stating he doesn’t have any kind of grudge with anybody.

“I was a bit scared because I don’t remember having any feud with any person whether political or non-political so the matter came as a surprise to me.

Mugis Mahdi, Asawase NDC Secretary

“As a matter of urgency, I quickly reported the issue to the police and also to my superiors at the party level because I wouldn’t know whether the matter is politically motivated or not,” he said.

According to him, the threat comes barely a week to his wedding, adding he decided to make the issue public to let Ghanaians know about what is happening.

However, he said he has been offered security tips with investigations underway.