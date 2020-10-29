Ghana’s active coronavirus cases continue to rise steadily. As of Monday, October 26, 2020, the cases had moved up to 535.

Three are in critical condition, two on ventilators, while eight are in severe condition.

The number of deaths has also increased to 320.

This is according to recent figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the GHS, Ghana has since March recorded 47,991 cases of the Coronavirus disease with 47,136 recoveries/discharges.

Following the resumption of international flights into Ghana on September 1, the country has conducted 40,976 tests out of which 127 have turned out positive.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the number of active cases, while five regions have no cases at all.