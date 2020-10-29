Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, has slammed the President of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, on Twitter for what he described as false remarks about coronavirus cases in his country.

According to him, though his home country has recorded an enormous number of coronavirus cases, it is not in any way closer to being overwhelmed.

His rebuttal comes after Mr Cudjoe, in the early hours of Thursday, October 29, 2020, posted on Twitter that some European countries, including Germany, are completely overwhelmed by the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Mr Cudjoe’s comments read in part, “France announces 2nd national lockdown. Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany completely overwhelmed by Covid. And Donald Trump is solely responsible…”

But in a sharp retort, Ambassador Retzlaff said Germany’s approach to dealing with the coronavirus cases is vastly different and cannot be compared to what the United States of America is doing. Thus, what Mr Cudjoe wrote in his tweet was wrong.