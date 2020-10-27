Ghana has recorded a steady increase in the number of active Coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases as of Wednesday, October 21, had risen to 487 as compared to October 17’s 397 cases.

The number of deaths has also risen to 316.

An update on the Ghana Health Service’s website indicated that the number of cases recorded from international travels was 100 out of 35,036 tests.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 47,690, with 46,887 recoveries/discharges.

The Greater Accra Region still leads in the number of active cases with 356.

Five regions; North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West Regions, have no active cases.