Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has rubbished reports circulating in the public domain that he is weak in bed.

It has been alleged that the filmmaker has been having challenges whenever he gets under the sheets with his partner due to his recent health issues.

But the actor has denied such reports in his latest interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio.

According to him, he has been hearing such rumours and unfortunately or fortunately there is only one way to find out.

He dared those suggesting he cannot satisfy ladies with regards to sex to bring their wives or girlfriends so they can testify for themselves.

The first time I heard something about me was that I had a mild stroke, he can’t have his way with a woman in bed.

I never had any challenge sleeping with a woman, so when I hear people say that, I tell them to bring their wives to try and she will come and testify, he said.

Waakye said contrary to the reports, he can have sex.