The Accra Region Police command has taken the statement of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, after he was accused of distributing weapons to some persons.

He was transported in a police convoy to the Kaneshie District Court where it was expected he would be charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority.

The Ayawaso North Constituency Chairperson of the opposition NDC is reported to have confessed to the police that Alhaji Sinare supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the December 7 polls.

Alhaji Sinare was in the company of his lawyers Baba Jamal and Abraham Amaliba.

A number of NDC supporters were seen around the Accra Regional Police headquarters.

One of the lawyers of the accused, Abraham Amaliba, said no charge had been leveled against his client yet.

According to him, Alhaji Sinare was asked to write a caution statement on possession of firearms without lawful authority.

Meanwhile, a statement written and signed by Alhaji Sinare, has denied that he distributed weapons to some persons to cause chaos during the December elections.

To him, the allegation is just intended to bring his name and that of the party into disrepute, adding that at the end of the day, he will be exonerated.

Read full statement below: