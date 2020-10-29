A former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has given his reason for not taking part in the 2020 campaign activities of the party.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, after contesting the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the latter has stopped him [Koku] from speaking to the media about the party.

Responding to a question about why he has not been actively seen working for the party, Mr Anyidoho on Okay FM said that Mr Nketia yelled at a reporter for talking to him over the invitation of Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters some time ago.

He narrated that the NDC Chief Scribe embarrassed him by stopping a reporter from interviewing him with the excuse that he [Anyidoho] had gone for an election and lost, making him a nobody in the party to grant interviews on behalf of the party.

“When Ofosu-Ampofo was invited to the CID, I went there in my capacity as a former Deputy General Secretary and in an attempt to correct an erroneous comment the reporter made, Asiedu Nketia screamed, ‘who is asking you to interview Koku Anyidoho? Don’t you know he has gone for an election and lost? He is nobody in the party so come and interview me because I am the General Secretary of the party’,” he recalled.

To him, he is not prepared to suffer another embarrassment from the General Secretary.

He stressed that those who have a locus in the party should be talking and working for the party; thus, he will rather support the party from behind in the best way he can but would not stick his neck out to speak for the party again after the embarrassment he suffered publicly.