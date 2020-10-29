The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal to handle Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The 33-year-old will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant II) and Dauda Gueye (fourth official).

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.

The Black Stars will be looking to continue their bright start to the qualifying process when they host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium in the first of a double header tie.

The game will kick off at 4PM GMT.