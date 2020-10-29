Daughter of General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has warmed gospel musician, Diana Hamilton‘s heart on social media.

This was after the little girl, identified as Zelda Ohemaa Gyan, joined the latter’s challenge for her new song Adom.

Impressed, Mrs Hamilton took to her Instagram page to post the video for followers to catch a glimpse of the thrilling performance.

Zelda was captured singing the song which has been making waves since its release with ease and passion.

The video, which has since attracted many to shower praises on the little girl, saw her sing joyously.

Watch the video below: