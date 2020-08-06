Award-winning Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, on this day, August 6, 2005, married the love of her life, Joseph Okoi Hamilton in a beautiful ceremony.

On their 15th wedding anniversary, the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Gospel ‘Artiste of the Year’, has penned an emotional message to her husband on her Facebook page.

Taking to her page, the gospel musician thanked her husband for being solidly behind her and the children.

She wrote: For 15 years, you’ve been solidly behind me but still led us through this beautiful journey and for that I’m really grateful to you and I thank God for the grace He’s given us. I love you so much Joseph Okoi Hamilton . 15 years down, forever to go my love.

Mrs Hamilton, a powerful, multi-octave, creative and gifted gospel musician, is the voice behind gospel hits such as ‘Osoro Bekasa’, ‘Work in Progress’, ‘Ensi Wo Yie’, ‘Mo ne yo’ and ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’ among others.

Check out her post below: