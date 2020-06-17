Award-winning gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton says she is not in competition with her colleague gospel artiste Joe Mettle.

This comes after the International Music Magazine Billboard, recently rated her as one of the most viewed Ghanaian artistes on YouTube.

With an average viewing of 6.42 million, the “Mo Ne Yo” singer is rated 4th in the list of the top five most viewed artistes in Ghana.

On the back of this, music lovers on social media began comparing her to Joe Mettle, a VGMA artiste of the year winner on who was the best.

Reacting to this in an interview with Nana Akwesi Asare on The Big Show on Class 91.3 FM on Saturday 13 May June 2020, the w’asem hitmaker said, “I don’t think there’s a competition between us. I haven’t heard anybody comparing me to Joe mettle; I think the goal is one – to grow people to Christ”

She continued: “The Bible says that the harvest is big but the labourers are few so I think the more the merrier so that we can draw people to Christ and so I don’t think there’s a competition between us”.

Diana Hamilton is the only woman in that billboard list which is led by Shatta Wale who tops with 13.26 million, Sarkodie – 11.72 million, Stonebwoy – 7.86 million and Kofi Kinaata, who comes in at 5th with 4.63 million.