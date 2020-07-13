Award-winning gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, has taken to social media to flaunt her husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton, in a new photo and video.

Sunday, July 12, 2020, marked the birthday of the singer’s husband and she decided to show him off on social media.

She shared a photo of her husband on her Instagram page in celebration of his birthday.

In the photo, Mr Hamilton could be seen wearing a white kaftan outfit and standing in front of a bunch of green flowers.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the photo, she showered praises on her husband and described him as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of her life.

“Today is world @josephokoihamilton Hamilton Day so please help me celebrate it. Happy birthday my husband, my lover, my friend, my personal comedian, the CEO of my life and the greatest father on earth. May God bless you for me,” her caption read.

Later, she shared a video in which her daughter blessed her father who was seated right in front of her.

“The blessing of a daughter to her father. Btw this video was taken pre-Covid so don’t panic,” her caption to the video read: