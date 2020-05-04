Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has shared photos of her beautiful mother on social media.

Sunday, May 3, 2020, marked the birthday of the award-winning singer’s mother who attained 70 years.

To celebrate her mother’s special milestone, the ‘Mo Ne Yo’ hitmaker took to her Instagram page to flaunt her mother.

In the photos shared, her mother looked quite younger than her age.

Sharing the photos, she showered praises on her mother while thanking her for being a pillar behind her nine children: “We were nine children but we all have our special moments with her. She shows us love in ways I can’t explain. You could share a little problem with her and even forget about it but she won’t stop praying until it’s over. She will then thank God with her signature statement ‘Yesu W’ay3, Wade3 ne biom’ (Jesus You’ve done your thing again).

“Seven years ago after daddy passed, (bear in mind my dad passed a day before my mum’s 63rd birthday) it looks like my mum has stopped celebrating her birthday but for her to be here with us and alive today, is a miracle so please help me wish this outstanding woman of God a happy 70th birthday. She knows God at an interestingly intimate level. A woman of faith who introduced us to her God from day one. A wise woman with few words but filled with so much wisdom.

“I always feel beautiful because I always hear my mum’s convincing voice in my head saying ‘Wo y3 beauuuuuuutiful lady’. Family help me wish my mum a happy 70th birthday.”