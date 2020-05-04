Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Anue Kofie, has been confirmed dead in the United States of America (USA) after battling stroke for some time.

He was confirmed dead on Saturday and was aged 79.

Confirming the news, Edward Anue Quarcoo, nephew of the deceased told Footballmadeinghana.com that the late Kofie battled illness for some time and finally gave up.

“Yes, my uncle passed on on Saturday morning after battling illness for some time. He did not die of COVID-19 as earlier rumoured,” he disclosed.

The ‘Black Cat’, as he was affectionately called, played for Great Olympics and also had the privilege to feature for the National Academicals (which was the name of the youth team of Ghana in the 1960s and 1970s) and the Black Stars.

He joined Asante Kotoko before his move to New York Cosmos in the US.

He played for the Black Stars from 1966 to 1969.

He has been living in the US for the past 30 years, but he visits Ghana annually to keep ties with family members and friends back home.

Until his sickness, he was the Athlete Counsellor and Recruiter for Essex County College and also the head-coach of Newport Technical High School, all in the US.

The late Kofie left behind four children; three daughters Mavis Kofie, Diana Kofie, Tricia Kofie and a son Dan Kofie who played for Great Olympics under Jones Attoquayefio.

READ ALSO

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences to the family of the legendary goalkeeper.

Below is the statement by the GFA:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of late Ghana goalkeeper Emmanuel Anui Kofie.

The GFA received with shock news of the demise of the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper.

The former National Academicals player was a household name during his playing days and his legacy in Ghana football will forever be written in gold.

Nicknamed the ‘Black Cat’ during his days with Asante Kotoko, Kofie was reported dead on Saturday after battling illness.

He kept the posts for the Black Stars between 1966 and 1969, played for the National Academicals team, Accra Great Olympics and later Asante Kotoko before moving to New York Cosmos in the USA.

The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity are with his family at this time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.