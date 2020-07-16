Award-winning gospel singer, Diana Hamilton‘s beautiful twin daughter, has stunned social media with a powerful speech.

The young girl, identified as Michaela, also has also wowed fans with the excellent accent with which she spoke.

A video Mrs Hamilton shared on her Instagram page captured her daughter deliver a speech with confidence to commemorate her father’s birthday.

Her mum was equally surprised as the party guests stood speechless after her performance.

The proud father, Mr Hamilton, hugged his daughter who offered prayers for him in the speech.

Watch the video below: