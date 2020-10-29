Ghost-writer for musician Sista Afia has finally popped out of his ‘grave’ to take credit for his craft and vindicate rapper Medikal.

Recalled Medikal received backlash for his involvement in the female artistes’ ‘beef’ involving Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia.

Months after the beef has died down and Sista Afia has recorded a peace song with Freda Rhymz, the ghostwriter, none other than Ayesem, has popped up.

Ayesem, a hiplife artiste as well, confessed to being the brain in a recent interview where he was exposed by the panelists.

He added he stayed silent in Medikal’s accusation because he suspected the latter had a fair idea he was the ghost-writer.

Not only did he write her diss songs, but he was also the composer for her other hits including ‘Corner Corner’, ‘Slay Queen’ and ‘Paper’ among others.