Renowned Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has taken to social media to serve fans with the ties that bind her family.

The award-winning actress, taking to Instagram, shared a photo in which she posed with her all-grown-up adorable daughter and son.

In the photo with her daughter, she identified as Miriam Sinare, mother and daughter posed with their heads against each other as they beam with smiles.

The daughter looked exactly as her mother.

The other picture saw Madam Sinare lean on her son’s shoulder as the two pose for the camera.

Watch the photos below: