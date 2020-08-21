Renowned Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has warmed the hearts of her fans on social media with her recent photo.

The actress, who is the wife of ex-Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe, knows how to get her fans to cheer her up.

In a photo, she is seen looking trendy as she poses in front of her mansion.

READ ALSO:

She wore a blue shirt and ash trouser with black sneakers to match.

From the photo, she appears as though she is not aging.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “The adventure of life is to learn..Good morning.”