Many a time when couples break up they treat their exes as enemies or wish they never crossed paths.

Some women go to the extent of invoking curses on their ex-boyfriends after a breakup.

It is of course true that not all breakups end up breaking the hearts of women but the chunk of them obviously causes animosity among the couples.

In the situation of Ghanaian actress Irene Opare and her ex-boyfriend Kwami Sefa Kayi, their breakup didn’t separate them but created a strong bond between them.

Speaking in an interview Miss Opare said she has immeasurable respect for her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her first child, Fafa.

According to her, she is extremely proud of Mr Kayi’s accomplishments, although they’re no longer together.

“I’m so proud of him. I am so [so] proud of him. He has achieved a lot…I saw a bright future in him…I thank God for him to have achieved this height”, she emphasised.

She added that she harbors no ill intent for her ex, stressing: “We all moved on after I gave birth but we’re fine. We have a child together. We have a bond; so we’re fine… We’re cool. Like I’m saying, we have a child. We have a bond that brings us together no matter what. We’re parents.”