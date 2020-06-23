Chairman General Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM’s flagship morning show Kokrokoo, climaxed his 50th birthday celebration at the Asiakwa SOS Village in the Eastern region.

Mr Kayi turned 50 years old on Saturday, June 2020 and he decided to celebrate in a special way.

The award-winning broadcast journalist adopted an entire block at the Asiakwa SOS Children’s Village and named it after his mother, Mama Safoa.

He surprised his mother and his mother also surprised him in return by presenting a Holy Bible as her special gift.

“Since everybody is making presentation, I want to present my son, my friend, my power, my Benjamin, my strength; God gave him to me and I didn’t know that He had something in mind for all of us. I thank God for this gift, the reward that He has given me. What have I done to earn a reward from God but He has counted me worthy and I want to say thank you to Him. This contains the word of God and I can only give you that,” emotional Mama Safoa shared these touching words before she presented the Holy Bible, a diary and an undisclosed gift to her son.

The veteran broadcaster held a party at the Asiakwa SOS Village to climax his celebrations.

Ahead of his milestone at Asiakwa on Saturday, a party was held for Sefa Kayi during his radio show on Friday, June 19, 2020, organised by the management and staff of Despite Media.

Watch the video below: