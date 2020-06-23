Father’s Day sadly doesn’t generate as much frenzy as Mother’s Day does.

With many people not acknowledging the importance of the celebration and others bouncing the festivities off single mothers, it is rare to come across people and businesses that invest in appreciating men on their special day.

Just like Roverman Productions, Silver Hair Cut, a barbering franchise with four branches across Accra, made a big statement to mark Father’s Day 2020.

With the aid of media glamazon Selly Galley, the company put together some of Ghana’s most famous fathers, to give them a treat that exemplifies how society should celebrate fathers.

The event was hosted by MC Benedictus who brought many hearty moments.

Actors Fred Amugi, Adjetey Annan, Ken Fiati, Prince David Osei, and Pieter Ritchie joined musician Praye TieTia and Fashion enthusiast Osebo as they were given makeovers at one of Silver Hair Cut’s branches.

The father’s including John Dumelo, Okyeame Kwame and Trigmatic also received packages, including their own grooming equipment, to ensure health and safety, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the owner, Eric Frimpong, he said the initiative will be an annual celebration of fatherhood.

He used the opportunity to encourage other organisations to celebrate fathers in their own special way.