Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan marked his Fathers’ Day celebration by sharing a photo of his adorable nuclear family on social media.

The photos captured the former Sunderland striker dressed casually with his beautiful daughter and two lookalike sons during a hangout.

The children are reportedly based in England with their mother while the former skipper is currently studying in Wales for his UEFA license B coaching certificate.

Gyan, who recently launched his book ‘LEGYANDARY’ is preparing for life after his football career. He holds the top scorer record after amassing 51 international goals for his country.