Hallelujah is being chorused in Heaven and beyond as Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur takes his performance to a church.

Fulfilling this year’s mantra of “being everywhere”, Kwesi Arthur fellowshipped with the Family Chapel International in Kumasi.

He did not only grace the church to receive anointing, but he mounted the pulpit to perform his gospel song, Adom.

Kwesi Arthur together with the congregation, sent praises and worship to the seventh gate of Heaven, borrowing words from his 2018 award-winning song Woara.

The congregants sang in excitement while others waved their handkerchiefs.

After the ministration, the Head pastor laid hands on him and said words of blessings into his life.

Watch video below: