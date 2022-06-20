Islamic SHS incident: Defence and Interior Committee to submit report tomorrow

The Parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior will present its report on the clash between the Police and students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi which ensued on Monday, June 13 tomorrow.

The Committee was handed a week ultimatum by the Speaker on Tuesday, June 14, to report their findings to Parliament to enable the House to take the necessary action.

Speaker Bagbin in giving the order asked the Committee to engage all the stakeholders involved.

“I will direct the Committee on Defence and Interior to take the matter up and report to us by early next week. In other words, I am saying that the members of the Committee should visit the Police, starting from the IGP to the Regional Police Command and the school in question, the hospitals and see the injured students and then report back to the House with your kind permission by Tuesday,” he said.

About 25 students were hospitalised after Police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were protesting frequent crashes of pedestrians in front of the school.

The victims were said to be part of a group of students who blocked the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road during the protest.

The angry students had massed up on the road in protest, as they called for the construction of speed ramps on that section of the road.

Meanwhile, all the students have been discharged and calm has returned to the school, making way for academic activities to proceed.