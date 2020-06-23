Defeated incumbent Member of Parliament for Akim Oda in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, William Agyapong Quaittoo, has confirmed paying huge sums of money to delegates during last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.

According to the MP, he gave out over GHc 2,500 per delegate yet they voted against him.

He added that his opponent dashed out TV set, fridge and money.

Mr Quaittoo, who doubles as chairman of Education Committee of Parliament, polled 169 votes while his main contender polled 215 votes.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Quaitoo blamed his defeat on tribal politics, adding that the chiefs in the area contributed to his defeat.

Commenting on vote-buying, Mr Quaittoo said bribing delegates for votes has become the norm and argued that the practice could be eliminated from Ghana’s politics through stringent measures.

