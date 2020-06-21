Veteran journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrated his 50th birthday with children at Asiakwa SOS Village in the Eastern region.

The host of Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo was supported by his mother, wife and children to make the day very memorable.

All clad in white, Chairman General as he is popular called danced with his wife and mother to his favourite song ‘Oye’.

He also adopted an entire block at the orphanage and named it after his mother.