The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its Parliamentary primaries on Saturday ahead of the 2020 general election.

A total of 374 aspirants contested in 168 constituencies. There were 325 men and 51 women who contested.

Some of the aspirants, 67 of them, went unopposed and were acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.

Find the RESULTS below:

Kumawu

Robert Ahomka-Lindsay-52

Dr Yaw Bannor-60

Edward Kofi Osei-73

Philip Basoah-184

Wa East

Godfrey Bayong Tangu – 182

Adam Nasirideen Baduon – 16

Salifu Yakubu – 214

Dr Sorikuon – 140

Ejisu

John Kumah – 397

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – 307

Abena Pokua 5

Note: Incumbent defeated

Sunyani East

Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh – 605

Alfred Tuah Yeboah – 246

Suhum Constituency

Fredrick Opare Ansah – 272

Kwadwo Asante – 394

Ablekuma North

Sheila Bartels-Sams – 518

Nana Akua Afriyie – 315

Kwadwo Barwuah – 88

John Agbotey – 20

Dome Kwabenya

Mike Oquaye Jnr. – 488

Adwoa Safo – 496

Bantama

Asenso-Boakye – 456

Daniel Okyem Aboagye – 122

Note: The incumbent lost

Okaikwei South

Dakoa Newman – 440

Ahmed Arthur – 327

Note: Incumbent defeated

Adentan

Yaw Buaben Asamoah – 422

Emmanuel Mantey – 217

Rahman Zak – 83

Alfred Ababio Kumi – 10

Freda Sarpong – 7

Navrongo Central

Tangoba Abayage – 307

Joseph Kofi Adda – 266

Tema East

Titus Glover – 522

Benjamin Ashittey Armah – 233

New Juaben South

Michael Okyere Baafi – 372

Assibey Yeboah – 200

Oda

William Quaitoo – 169

Alexander Ackum – 215

Juaben

Amma Pomaah Boateng – 192

Alexander Oppong-Poku – 184

Asante Okyem South

Bice Osei Kufuor (Obour) – 296

Asante Boateng – 360