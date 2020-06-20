The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its Parliamentary primaries on Saturday ahead of the 2020 general election.
A total of 374 aspirants contested in 168 constituencies. There were 325 men and 51 women who contested.
Some of the aspirants, 67 of them, went unopposed and were acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.
Find the RESULTS below:
Kumawu
Robert Ahomka-Lindsay-52
Dr Yaw Bannor-60
Edward Kofi Osei-73
Philip Basoah-184
Wa East
Godfrey Bayong Tangu – 182
Adam Nasirideen Baduon – 16
Salifu Yakubu – 214
Dr Sorikuon – 140
Ejisu
John Kumah – 397
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – 307
Abena Pokua 5
Note: Incumbent defeated
Sunyani East
Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh – 605
Alfred Tuah Yeboah – 246
Suhum Constituency
Fredrick Opare Ansah – 272
Kwadwo Asante – 394
Ablekuma North
Sheila Bartels-Sams – 518
Nana Akua Afriyie – 315
Kwadwo Barwuah – 88
John Agbotey – 20
Dome Kwabenya
Mike Oquaye Jnr. – 488
Adwoa Safo – 496
Bantama
Asenso-Boakye – 456
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – 122
Note: The incumbent lost
Okaikwei South
Dakoa Newman – 440
Ahmed Arthur – 327
Note: Incumbent defeated
Adentan
Yaw Buaben Asamoah – 422
Emmanuel Mantey – 217
Rahman Zak – 83
Alfred Ababio Kumi – 10
Freda Sarpong – 7
Navrongo Central
Tangoba Abayage – 307
Joseph Kofi Adda – 266
Tema East
Titus Glover – 522
Benjamin Ashittey Armah – 233
New Juaben South
Michael Okyere Baafi – 372
Assibey Yeboah – 200
Oda
William Quaitoo – 169
Alexander Ackum – 215
Juaben
Amma Pomaah Boateng – 192
Alexander Oppong-Poku – 184
Asante Okyem South
Bice Osei Kufuor (Obour) – 296
Asante Boateng – 360