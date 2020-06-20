The hope of seasoned journalist, Kojo Frimpong, to represent the people of Wenchi in Parliament has been dashed after losing to sitting Member of Parliament, Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour.

The Minister of Planning, who was challenged by four people in the parliamentary primary, won with a margin of 172.

Prof. Gyan-Baffour polled 172 votes, followed closely by Ameyaw Albert who polled 167 votes.

The others, Kojo Frimpong had 148, Tina Abrefa Gyan and Yaw Opoku Atuahene had 61 and 19 respectively.

ALSO READ:

Prof. Gyan-Baffour first won the parliamentary primary in 2014 and went on to win in three subsequent elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

He will be representing the people of Wenchi in the Bono region for the fifth time.