The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The election process was generally peaceful across the over 100 constituencies, except for one or two incidents that happened in some constituencies in the morning.

As the results trickle in from the various polling stations, this is a list of seven candidates in the Greater Accra Region who went unopposed in the NPP primaries.

Below is a list of the seven unopposed candidates in the Greater Accra region:

Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey

Ledzokuku: Bernard Okoe Boye

Madina: Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface

Trobu: Moses Anim

Okaikwei Central: Patrick Yaw Boamah

Weija-Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley