Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency of the Northern region.

He won the contest with 244 votes.

His contenders in the race, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Loans Centre had 210 votes while Alhaji Baba Daney, a Chartered Accountant polled 139.

The Yendi constituency was a safe seat for the NPP until 2008 when it was won by an independent candidate.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, who is also the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani, recaptured the seat in 2012 before retaining it in 2016 but decided not to run again, paving way for the three aspirants to battle for the parliamentary candidate slot.