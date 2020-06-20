Incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was contested by Ghana’s High Commissioner to India and son of Speaker of Parliament, Michael Aaron Ocquaye Jnr during the just ended primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The contest between the two was so fierce that, a possible conflict between supporters of the two candidates during the primaries was possible.

This is believed to have resulted in President Nana Akufo-Addo, prior to the contest, calling the two to speak to them on the need to advise their supporters to refrain from acts of violence during the constituency primary.

“The president called Adwoa Safo and I to speak to us about the upcoming NPP primaries. The president aside showing support for both of us, further told us to advise our supporters not to engage in any form of violence or conflict during the primaries,” Mr Ocquaye Jnr told the media.

According to him, the President urged them to support one another despite the outcome of the primary.

In the end, Miss Safo won with 496 votes while Mr Oquare polled 488 votes with no incidents of violence.