Controversial artiste, Wendy Shay, has welcomed Ghanaian-Nigerian Afro dancehall underground artiste, Mishasha to the realities of the music industry.

Mishasha in a latest interview revealed she was inspired by some top female artistes in Ghana, but when the name Wendy Shay popped up, she had serious reservations.

She commended Wendy’s strength in dealing with critics, but her craft, she confessed needs to be worked on.

Despite being managed by self-acclaimed best record label in Ghana, Mishasha said Wendy’s choice of music is ‘wack’.

Tough-skinned ‘Queen of Ghana music’ has, however, left a reply note on her social media handles for Mishasha, to keep her opinion to herself.

To Wendy Shay, her potentials will not disappear because a colleague fails to appreciate them.

She added her favourite motivational quote, “Believe in Yourself” as an epic reply to her attacker.

Mishasha believes that female musicians also do not matter much in the industry because they have over the years not been consistent with their content.

She believes that she will take music in Ghana to another level considering the support she has received so far.

Mishasha is known for songs such as ‘Informal Babe’, ‘Pretty’ and ‘Dangerous.’