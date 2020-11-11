Afro Nation Ghana 2020 edition has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement, signed by organisers, said this year’s event will be rescheduled to 2021.

“We have been deep in talks with the authorities and partners in Ghana and as you can imagine – due to the effects of covid-19 around the globe, we, unfortunately, can’t go ahead with our afro nation Ghana festival in 2020,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement:





Already establishing itself for being one of Europe’s biggest urban music beach festivals, Afro Nation lets festival-goers enjoy four days of summer rays on the beaches of Praia da Rocha with a lineup of top-class talent from across the seas.