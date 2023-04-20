Ghanaian comedian and stage actor, Foster Owusu, popularly known as Romanus, has described comedy as the most difficult job in the world.

According to him, the hardest thing to do in this life is to make people happy and laugh at all times.

“It’s the most difficult in the world, the most difficult job in the world. One of the hardest things to do is to make people laugh. People you don’t know, people who are sad, someone must have lost a loved one that day and you are to make the person laugh,“ he said.

He added there are a lot of things to consider as a comedian and they all have to put in the work to make it happen.

Foster Romanus is a Ghanaian comedian whose career path changed when he placed second in a TV reality program ‘Stars of the Future’.

Foster had second thoughts about his career path and thus dropped his accounting dream and pursued a degree course in Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana. He is one of the few stand-up comedians to have been produced in Ghana and he gained popularity after appearing on Viasat 1’s ‘Laugh a Minute’.

Romanus has had the opportunity to stage several prime comedy shows including Comedy Fiesta, 1003 Laughs and Music, 1004 Laughs and Music, and 1022 Laughs and Music.

Since his break into the top list of Ghanaian comedians, he has also had the privilege to feature comedy shows by some notables in comedy in Ghana including the DKB Comedy Tour. His event Romanus incomplete will come off in December.

