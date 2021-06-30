“May you live long, I ask of God’s protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mummy loves you with my whole being.”

This is a sentence of blessing actress Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz circle as Akuapem Poloo, has rained on her son as he clocks another age.

Akuapem Poloo’s only child, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, has turned eight today, June 30, and as always, social media has been flooded with photos.

The actress is fortunate to celebrate her son’s birthday out of jail, for she was sentenced to a six-month imprisonment for posing nude in front of him, during his last birthday.

This time, Akuapem Poloo respected the right of her child as both of them were fully clad in their traditional attires.

Mudasir was dressed as a King, rocking a three-piece Agbada with traditional slippers and a cap.

Akuapem Poloo rocked a nude and black see-through gown as she elegantly poses beside her son.

The photos have garnered massive reactions from both fans, as they profess positivity into the life of her son.

Photos below:

Akuapem Poloo’s son

Akuapem Poloo and son