The fate of former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, hangs in the balance.

This is because the party’s Disciplinary Committee will soon conclude its work after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) suspended him.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said if they rule that Mr Anyidoho should be sacked from the NDC, they will act accordingly.

He explained that, two petitioners lodged an official complaint against his former deputy “which is viewed in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.”

Petition

Mobarak Abdul-Karim (who is the Oti Regional Communications Officer), and Eric Adjei (Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer) brought a case against the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute.

According to the Chief Scribe, after it deliberated on the petition, they took a decision in accordance with Articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution.

Subsequently, it has suspended Mr Anyidoho’s membership with immediate effect and has referred the petitions to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.

Why was Koku Anyidoho suspended?

Although the Functional Executive Committee did not cite any reason why Mr Anyidoho has been suspended, many have said it has something to do with his recent utterances.

In one of the petitions, the Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer cited Mr Anyidoho’s “ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and calculated to subject the party to public ridicule.”