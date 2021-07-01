General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has, in his usual fashion, thrown some subtle jabs at his former legislative colleague and now president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

The NDC bigwig, while having a one-on-one session with Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem host, CF Forson, said he’s heard people say rainwater isn’t safe anymore.

When the host asked why the safety of rainwater has come into question as he claims, he replied that the movers of the theory say such water may contain the president’s urine.

Mr Nketia was discussing the President’s use of an expensive private jet which he has rented for his travels recently.

