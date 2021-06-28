Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, has responded to persons who accuse him of committing fashion blunder.

Popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, the Man of God said such naysayers are ignorant of fashion, adding he is a regular shopper of designer wears.

On why he is confident his dressing meets international standard, Kumchacha disclosed he attended fashion school to learn how to dress.

He said the idea came to mind when he realized he had no stylist after he was queried during a red carpet session.

It takes at least two-and-half hours for Prophet Kumchacha to pick outfit combinations.

Gracing the red carpet of Adom TV’s weekend entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra, the prophet rocked a white shirt, black trousers and a black pair of shoes.

Even so, Kumchacha bragged that he had a different outfit in mind, but considering the weather condition, he opted for “something light”.

Watch the video below for more: