A notorious bandit, who abducted an 18-year-old housewife, has confessed to raping her daily for five months.

Katsina State Police Spokesman, Gambo Isah, said 30-year-old Surajo Dauda from Rijiyar Basai village in the Danja Local Government Area of Katsina confessed to abducting and raping one of his victims.

Mr Isah said suspect Dauda, who disclosed that the victim was taken from Tandama village after she was drugged, confessed to locking her up for five months in a room and raping her on a daily basis.

The police also succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Iliya of Sabon Garin Dan Ali village in Danmusa LGA. The suspect confessed to participating in stealing of livestock alongside 17 others who are currently at large.

He said:

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being among the syndicate of bandits that attacked the poultry farm of one Alhaji Abubakar at Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA on April 1st, 2021, and carted away 49 cows, 41 Sheep and 13 goats valued over five million naira (N5,000.000.00).”