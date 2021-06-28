Singer Kidi has been trending since he lost the Artiste of the Year win to gospel musician Diana Hamilton over the weekend at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021.

The singer who won EP of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year with his Enjoyment song was hopeful of winning Artiste of the Year but that swerved him.

After winning his third award, Kidi, during his acceptance speech told the audience he will be back but the return was not to be as Diana Hamilton scooped the ultimate.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kidi said he regretted making such statement because he was full of himself and expected to win.

It’s unfortunate that the ‘I’ll be back‘ thing has put me on the chopping board… next year I will say please I don’t know if I am coming back… I left with disappointment.

Everyone deserves to be there… you are hopeful but if it goes to Diana Hamilton, it is my duty to congratulate her, he said.

For those trolling him on social media, the Golden Boy said it’s all part of the game hence he would gladly embrace the trolls.

