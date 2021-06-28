Samuel Boadu has been described as the new Cecil Jones Attuquayefio following Hearts of Oak’s impressive win over Asante Kotoko.

Boadu who was named as the Hearts of Oak boss prior to the start of the second half of the season is on the verge of steering the Phobians to their first Ghana Premier League in 11 years.

The Rainbow club defeated the sworn rivals, the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal with in-form Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scoring the only goal of the game.

Attuquayefio is famously remembered for guiding the club to win the 2000 African Champions League title and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

Herman Hesse, a member of the club says the club has found a new coach who understands the philosophy of the club and has described him as the new Attuquayefio.

“I must say I am grateful to the entire playing body of Hearts of Oak and the operation team,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Samuel Boadu has done a fantastic job since taking over the club and we are grateful to him. We thank the board for their support.

“The boys were determined to win this game and they fought to get this needed win and for me, Samuel Boadu is the new Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.

“His understanding and his reading of the game is superb. We needed this win and we have fought to get this win.

“We are left with three matches to end the season and I am sure the players will do the rest of the job,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 32 games this weekend at the Cape Coast Stadium.