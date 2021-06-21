A sister of Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been laid to rest.

She is said to have passed a few months ago after battling a short illness.

May be an image of one or more people and people standing

The funeral, held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, saw members of both the Minority and Majority in Parliament in attendance.

May be an image of one or more people, people sitting and indoor

The ceremony, which witnessed a display of the rich Ashanti culture, saw the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; Second Deputy Speaker and Fomena Member of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah in attendance.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing, people sitting and indoor
May be an image of one or more people and people standing

Others were Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Deputy Majority Leader and Effutu MP Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and National Democratic Congress General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoor

The rest are; Manhyia South MP and Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh; Education Minister and MP for Bosomtwi, Dr Yaw Osei-Adwutum and Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, among others.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors
May be an image of 1 person and standing
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and people sitting




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR