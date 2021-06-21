A sister of Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been laid to rest.

She is said to have passed a few months ago after battling a short illness.

The funeral, held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, saw members of both the Minority and Majority in Parliament in attendance.

The ceremony, which witnessed a display of the rich Ashanti culture, saw the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; Second Deputy Speaker and Fomena Member of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah in attendance.

Others were Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Deputy Majority Leader and Effutu MP Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and National Democratic Congress General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The rest are; Manhyia South MP and Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh; Education Minister and MP for Bosomtwi, Dr Yaw Osei-Adwutum and Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, among others.