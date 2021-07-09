Hearing by the three-member committee probing the shooting and killing of two Ejura youth protesters by military officials delayed on Friday morning.

The committee, chaired by an Appeal’s Court judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, since the first hearing on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, started at 10:00am.

However, witnesses lined up for Friday were not available at the Prempeh Assembly Hall at the scheduled time.

Despite the readiness of members of the committee and their auxiliary workers, the witnesses were nowhere to be found.

It is unclear what caused the delay but the National Security Liaison Officer and residents of Ejura were expected to appear before the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee, which was expected to complete its work today, July 9, 2021, has asked for a one-week extension to enable it finish up its work.

The request has been granted by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, with July 16, 2021, set as the new date for the submission of a report with appropriate recommendations.