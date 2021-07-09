The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has approved the three-member Ejura Committee of Inquiry‘s call for an extension of deadline.

Mr Dey, in a statement to the Committee, has announced July 16, 2021, as the new deadline.

The Committee is chaired by Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson set up by the Interior Ministry to probe the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons during a protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

With Security Analyst, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah as its members, they were to collect and collate facts with appropriate recommendations submitted to the government not later than July 9, 2021.

However, the Committee in a letter on July 8, 2021, signed by Marie Louis Simmons, a principal State Attorney, who is Secretary to the committee asked for an extension of the deadline.

ALSO READ:

This, they said, is to enable them hear more testimonies to enable them complete its work.

“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the Committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work to Friday ,July 16, 2021,” the statement said.

Read Mr Dery’s statement below: