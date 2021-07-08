The Ejura Sekyeredumase Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has alleged faceless persons incited the youth against him and the Police in the area.

Mr Bamba is of the view these same individuals are using the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka Macho, for their parochial interests.

He made these assertions when he appeared before the three-member committee probing the disturbances that marred the community on June 29, 2021.

“So far, I have not received any news on those behind Kaaka’s death, but what I can say is that some faceless individuals are trying to use his death for their own parochial interest,” he lamented.

The violence occurred while some youth took to the streets to protest the death of Kaaka, who died after a mob attack on June 27 while returning home.

A violent clash with a joint Military-Police team deployed to ensure calm led to the death of two persons; Nasiru Abdul Yussif and Muntala Mohammed.

But to the MCE, the committee must not look at the disturbances in isolation, but also consider issues that preceded Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“I can also add that the event of June 29 that led to the death of two other individuals and others getting injured cannot be looked at in isolation.

“Some of the interviews that I have listened to point to the fact that the youth and the community were actually polarised against the police and the political heads before the day of the incident,” he said.