The Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has withdrawn his application for re-appointment.

The MCE has come under pressure following the death of social media activist, Kaaka Macho and riots that led to the death of two persons and others injured in the area.

According to Mr Mamba, the decision is to ensure peace, general unity and growth of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the municipality at large.

“I have always worked in the interest of my party and country, and it is in that spirit that I am withdrawing myself for consideration,” Mr Bamba said in a letter.

Mr Bamba, among other things, expressed his sincere appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him to serve in his first term of office.

He also thanked the people of Ejura for the opportunity to serve them in the 6th Parliament between 2013 and 2017 to the best of his ability as he pledges commitment to continue his service.

ALSO READ:

“I will like to firmly assure the people of the Municipality, my party members and the public that I will continue to work for the general good of the municipality, my party and the country,” the statement added.

Read the full letter below: